Wieslander interviewed on Swedish TV

On Monday August 18th, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish news program Aktuellt to comment on the Washington-summit between President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.
European leaders tried to bring greater clarity to the issue of American security guarantees to Ukraine, but question marks remain comments Wieslander. Wieslander goes on to say that the meeting became “an opportunity for Europe to demonstrate that Ukraine’s fate is crucial to the security of all of Europe”.
Watch the interview starting 16 minutes into the program.
