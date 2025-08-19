Watch here

On Monday August 18th, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish news program Aktuellt to comment on the Washington-summit between President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European leaders tried to bring greater clarity to the issue of American security guarantees to Ukraine, but question marks remain comments Wieslander. Wieslander goes on to say that the meeting became “an opportunity for Europe to demonstrate that Ukraine’s fate is crucial to the security of all of Europe”.

Watch the interview starting 16 minutes into the program.

Further reading

Wieslander interviewed on Swedish TV

Tue, Apr 8, 2025

Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Louise Blomqvist

The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Wieslander interviewed on Swedish TV

Sun, Feb 16, 2025

What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.

Conflict Russia
Wieslander interviewed on Swedish TV

Wed, Dec 4, 2024

How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.

NATO Northern Europe

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

National Security NATO Northern Europe Security & Defense