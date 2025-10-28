Wieslander interviewed in Al Jazeera

Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, was interviewed October 27 in an Al Jazeera article on Russian hybrid warfare against European countries.

Wieslander warns that the goal of the hybrid warfare is to exhaust Europe towards being “more recipient towards the final goal that Russia has for Europe, which is a division again into spheres of interest”.

There is currently no coordinated policy for European countermeasures against Russian hybrid warfare, and Wieslander calls for tougher and more coordinated countermeasures against the shadow fleet and on a much lager scale.





