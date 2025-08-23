Wieslander interviewed on Times Radio

Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander gave her assessment of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations after the Alaska and White House-summit in a longer interview in “Superpowers” by Times Radio, August 22.
Wieslander comments on the three main dimensions of the peace talks, how the Europeans leaders succeeded in increasing leverage for Ukraine at the White House meeting and the potential composition of security guarantees.
Wieslander also calls for more pressure on Russia from both the “superpower” US and Europe, stating that neither is using all its instruments at the moment. “Europe must step up and take a bit more risk towards Russia”, says Wieslander proposing the creation of a reconstruction fund for Ukraine based on frozen Russian state assets as one possible action.
“This is the moment, this is where Europe has to change and increase its support to Ukraine”, says Wieslander.
