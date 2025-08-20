Wieslander interviewed on TV4 Nyhetsmorgon

Watch the interview here

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish TV program “Nyhetsmorgon”, Wednesday August 20, to comment on the developments in the negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

Wieslander argues that Europe needs to do more to put pressure on Russia by transfering the frozen Russian state assets in European banks to a Ukrainian reconstruction fund and by increasing the efforts against the Russian shadow fleet among other measures.

The interview begins approximately 3 hours and 54 minutes into the broadcast.

