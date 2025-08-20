Wieslander interviewed on TV4 Nyhetsmorgon

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish TV program “Nyhetsmorgon”, Wednesday August 20, to comment on the developments in the negotiations for peace in Ukraine.
Wieslander argues that Europe needs to do more to put pressure on Russia by transfering the frozen Russian state assets in European banks to a Ukrainian reconstruction fund and by increasing the efforts against the Russian shadow fleet among other measures.
The interview begins approximately 3 hours and 54 minutes into the broadcast.
Further reading
Sun, Feb 16, 2025
What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks
Fast Thinking By
Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.
Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag
New Atlanticist By
The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.
Wed, Dec 4, 2024
How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.