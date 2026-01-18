Wieslander on Swedish national television

On Sunday, January 18, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, participated in a panel on the Swedish news program Agenda to discuss the threat of U.S. tariffs and the escalating Greenland crisis.
“With Trump’s inauguration, we entered a new era, and we are now experiencing its effects,” Wieslander argues, noting that the new administration’s foreign policy posture has left Europe squeezed not only from Russia in the east, but also from its ally in the west.
Wieslander further emphasizes that the situation risks diverting attention from Ukraine and could severely undermine cooperation within NATO.
Watch the full program to learn more. It is recorded in Swedish.
Further reading
Wed, Jan 7, 2026
Trump’s quest for Greenland could be NATO’s darkest hour
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
If the United States intervenes to seize Greenland the future of NATO would be at stake. Such a development would be contrary to US national interests.
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
US strategy is leading to a Europe squeezed from the east and the west
Dispatches By
The European Union is caught between a revisionist Russia and a United States that seems ready to divide the world into spheres of influence.
Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag
New Atlanticist By
The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.