Wieslander on Swedish national television

On Sunday, January 18, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, participated in a panel on the Swedish news program Agenda to discuss the threat of U.S. tariffs and the escalating Greenland crisis.

“With Trump’s inauguration, we entered a new era, and we are now experiencing its effects,” Wieslander argues, noting that the new administration’s foreign policy posture has left Europe squeezed not only from Russia in the east, but also from its ally in the west.

Wieslander further emphasizes that the situation risks diverting attention from Ukraine and could severely undermine cooperation within NATO.

Watch the full program to learn more. It is recorded in Swedish.

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander