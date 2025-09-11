Wieslander on Swedish radio

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander has featured on Swedish radio September 10 & 11 following the news of NATO forces shooting down Russian drones over Poland and commented on the NATO response and reactions from world leaders.
September 10, Wieslander says that “it was about time NATO reacted in such a way” and continues to say that Russia is testing the responses and resolve of the alliance. The NATO response was “absolutely necessary” deems Wieslander.
September 11, Wieslander also comments on the absent US response to the incident, saying that it is “curious” that neither the President nor any secretary in the administration has condemned Russia’s actions.
Listen to the features here:
