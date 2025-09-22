Wieslander on Swedish radio

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander has featured on Swedish radio on September 22 following the Russian fighter jets intrusion on Estonian airspace.

Wieslander underlined that it was essential for NATO to react and discussed potential outcomes out of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council and stronger measures taken.

