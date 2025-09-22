Wieslander on Swedish radio

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander has featured on Swedish radio on September 22 following the Russian fighter jets intrusion on Estonian airspace.
Wieslander underlined that it was essential for NATO to react and discussed potential outcomes out of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council and stronger measures taken.
Further reading
Wed, Dec 4, 2024
How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.
Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag
New Atlanticist By
The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.