Wieslander on Swedish radio

On Wednesday, January 21, Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, was interviewed on Swedish national radio to comment on Donald Trump’s speech in Davos.

Following a week marked by a “war of words,” during which the U.S. President issued a series of escalatory statements, the announcement to refrain from the use of force against Greenland can be seen as a measure of de-escalation, argues Wieslander.

“The decision not to use force may have been influenced by negative market reactions, or by initiatives in Congress aimed at preventing him from using federal funds for a military move on Greenland,” Wieslander said, adding that there had also been rumours suggesting the Pentagon would have opposed such a move.

Listen to the broadcast here. It is recorded in Swedish.

