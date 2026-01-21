Wieslander on Swedish radio

On Wednesday, January 21, Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, was interviewed on Swedish national radio to comment on Donald Trump’s speech in Davos.
Following a week marked by a “war of words,” during which the U.S. President issued a series of escalatory statements, the announcement to refrain from the use of force against Greenland can be seen as a measure of de-escalation, argues Wieslander.
“The decision not to use force may have been influenced by negative market reactions, or by initiatives in Congress aimed at preventing him from using federal funds for a military move on Greenland,” Wieslander said, adding that there had also been rumours suggesting the Pentagon would have opposed such a move.
Listen to the broadcast here. It is recorded in Swedish.
Further reading
Tue, Jan 27, 2026
How the Nordic-Baltic states became Europe’s reliable security engine
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
Eight Northern European states are acting together early and turning solidarity into capabilities and delivery.
Wed, Jan 7, 2026
Trump’s quest for Greenland could be NATO’s darkest hour
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
If the United States intervenes to seize Greenland the future of NATO would be at stake. Such a development would be contrary to US national interests.
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
US strategy is leading to a Europe squeezed from the east and the west
Dispatches By
The European Union is caught between a revisionist Russia and a United States that seems ready to divide the world into spheres of influence.