Wieslander on Swedish Radio podcast

On site at Rikskonferensen 2026, Sweden’s largest conference on defense and security, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured on the podcast Europapodden (The Europe Podcast) to discuss the European response to Trump’s demands regarding Greenland.

“This is a serious crisis that has emerged. A military move by Trump would be NATO’s darkest hour, causing article five to lose its meaning”, said Wieslander.

Wieslander also argues that Trump’s departure from the rules of the UN Charter in favor of a revived Monroe Doctrine will widen the gap between the U.S. and Europe. However, the fact that military cooperation continues within NATO while the political crisis escalates suggests that a constructive path forward may still be found.

The podcast further explores how to strengthen the European pillar within NATO, which at present is “little more than loose discussions” according to Wieslander, and to what extent the EU could take on a more prominent role in future European defense.

Listen to the full episode to learn more. It is recorded in Swedish.

