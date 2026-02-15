Wieslander on Swedish television

On Sunday, February 15, Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, appeared on a special news broadcast on Swedish National Television about the European security environment in light of the Munich Security Conference.

Following her attendance at the conference, Wieslander was featured as one of the experts responding to questions submitted by the public.

Commenting on how Europe should adapt to the increasingly unpredictable behavior of the U.S., Wieslander highlighted two key paths. “The first is to be as politically united as possible with like-minded countries within the alliance”, she said, while the second focuses on developing cyber capabilities, satellites, and long-range weapons systems to reduce Europe’s dependence on the U.S.

Later asked whether the U.S.’s position as Europe’s closest ally could be replaced by countries like China or India, Wieslander replied that a further deterioration in transatlantic relations would more likely fuel discussions on strengthening Europe’s role as a global power in its own right.

“In that case, China or India would not be a great a fit”, she said, claiming that increased cooperation between EU and like-minded countries such as Canada, Australia and Japan would be a more realistic outcome.

Watch the full broadcast here. The program is recorded in Swedish.

