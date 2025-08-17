Wieslander on Swedish TV, Aktuellt

On Saturday August 16th, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish news program Aktuellt to comment on the Alaska-summit between President Trump and President Putin.

“The messages after the Alaska meeting do not indicate a step closer to peace,” says Wieslander who warns that we are not headed in a direction of peace but in a more dangerous direction. “Someone has to put pressure on Russia, I think this is Europe’s role. If we don’t do it, we will be the ones who suffer the most, along with Ukraine”, Wieslander says.

