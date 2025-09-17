Wieslander on Times Radio

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by Times Radio on September 17 regarding President Trump’s state visit to the UK.
Wieslander discussed the potential outcomes for the war in Ukraine. “There is a sense of urgency connected to Ukraine from a British perspective” says Wieslander and underlines the need for tougher measures on Russia. Wieslander goes on to say that win-win deals are still the bottom line for the US Administration but there is no consensus over the Atlantic at the moment.
Watch the interview on Youtube, Wieslander features from 1 h 11 minutes.
