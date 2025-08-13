Wieslander on Times Radio

On August 13, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe was interviewed by Times Radio to comment on the approaching Alaska summit and the role of the Coalition of the Willing in the ongoing negotiations.
“What is important for Europe to realize is that Europe will do the heavy lifting when it comes to security guarantees, the Trump administration has been crystal clear on that”, Wieslander says. On the question of the meeting’s outcome, Wieslander warns that Trump risks being “trapped by Putin” if negotiations are rushed and Ukraine is left out.
Further reading
Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag
New Atlanticist By
The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.
Wed, Dec 4, 2024
How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.
Sun, Feb 16, 2025
What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks
Fast Thinking By
Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.