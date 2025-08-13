Wieslander on Times Radio

On August 13, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe was interviewed by Times Radio to comment on the approaching Alaska summit and the role of the Coalition of the Willing in the ongoing negotiations.

“What is important for Europe to realize is that Europe will do the heavy lifting when it comes to security guarantees, the Trump administration has been crystal clear on that”, Wieslander says. On the question of the meeting’s outcome, Wieslander warns that Trump risks being “trapped by Putin” if negotiations are rushed and Ukraine is left out.

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander