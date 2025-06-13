On May 28, Caroline Zier, nonresident senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in the Military Times examining the Trump administration’s policy of using miliary personnel at the US southern border. Zier argues that the military’s “unprecedented” role at the border diverts time and resources from national security operations that “only the military can perform” like deterring China in the Indo-Pacific.

Previous administrations have […] supplemented Department of Homeland Security missions with [Department of Defense] support. But the US military’s role in border security has historically been extremely limited, for important reasons.

Related Experts: Caroline Zier