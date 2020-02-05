Millennium Leadership Program announces call for 2020 Millennium Fellowship applications

On December 9, 2019 the Millennium Leadership Program opened the 2020 Millennium Fellowship Application. Inviting individuals aged 25-35 years old to apply, this competitive process will see twenty spots filled by promising talent from the next generation of global leaders. Fellows come from all sectors and any country. Past cohorts have included senior advisers to heads-of-state, elected officials, rising executives at Fortune 500 companies, as well as authors, artists, scientists, academics and many others representing over 50 countries.

The application process is extremely competitive: in 2019, nearly 1,200 applicants from over 100 countries applied yielding an acceptance rate of 1.75%. This year, the application asks potential fellows to describe the program or center with which they would like to work in addition to questions about leadership challenges they are facing as well as global challenges they are addressing.

Once accepted, the 2020 class of Millennium Fellows will benefit from three weeks of in-person programming complemented by multiple convenings virtually during the year. A newly re-developed curriculum features extensive leadership development and executive coaching opportunities as well as a formal structure for holistic integration of fellows into new and ongoing Council activities.

Fellows will also join the Millennium Leadership Program on a study tour to a location that is to be announced. Past locations include Colombia, on the heels of an historic peace process; Turkey and Greece during the migration crisis; West Virginia after the 2016 election; Sarajevo on the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords, and Ukraine after the Revolution of Dignity.

Complete details on the application process can be found at http://www.millenniumfellowship.org/#apply.