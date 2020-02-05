One year later: Supporting Venezuelans & calling for new ideas

Venezuelan migrants walk alongside a route, after leaving the CEBAF (bi-national border care center) facilities in Tumbes, Peru, near the border with Ecuador, on November 01, 2018. - Only Venezuelan citizens who entered Peru by October 31 were eligible to obtain temporary residence permits (PTP). (Photo by Juan VITA / AFP)

The Western Hemisphere is facing the largest external displacement of people in its history. Roughly 1 in 7 Venezuelans, approximately 4.8 million people, have fled the country since 2014, leaving behind friends, family members, and loved ones.

A year ago, when the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, took the presidential oath, the United States and the international community recognized him as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela. While the United States and the international community continue to actively support Venezuelans and deliver assistance across the region, the one-year anniversary presents an opportunity to reemphasize our support for the Guaidó Interim Government and the fight for Venezuelan freedom.

Reinforcing the commitment to support the well-being and needs of Venezuelans, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) launched the BetterTogether, JuntosEsMejor, Challenge to crowdsource and fund innovative solutions from anywhere worldwide to improve the lives of Venezuelans and communities hosting them. How can you get involved and contribute to the response across the region? How are Venezuelans leading the way with their own solutions to the issues they face on the ground?

