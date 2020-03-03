On February 11, 2020 the DFRLab hosted “Peering Around the Corner: The Geopolitics of Coronavirus,” a timely series of panels on the potential geopolitical and economic consequences of Coronavirus, and how misinformation about the crisis may influence its impact.

Director and Managing Editor of the DFRLab Graham Brookie lead panelists Ned Price and Rebecca Gustafson on the misinformation narratives surrounding the virus, and on the crucial importance of information sharing during public health emergencies.

The event was co-hosted with the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.