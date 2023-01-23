We are thrilled to announce that two esteemed leaders in the field of international relations and economics have joined the Atlantic Council’s Freedom & Prosperity Center. His Excellency Khémaies Jhinaoui and Markus Jaeger will be joining us as Distinguished Fellow and Senior Advisor, respectively.

Khémaies Jhinaoui is the founder and president of the Tunisian Council for International Relations, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team. He served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia from 2016 to 2019, where he led initiatives to support the democratic transition in Tunisia and advance peace in the region. His diplomatic career has spanned over 40 years and has also included serving as Tunisia’s Ambassador to Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Ireland. His expertise and insights on regional and international issues will be invaluable to our Center.

Markus Jaeger is a fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations and an adjunct professor at Columbia University. He brings a diverse perspective on international economic relations, geoeconomics, and economic statecraft. Jaeger has held various research roles over the years, including director and global economist at Deutsche Bank in New York and London. His research and insights will be a great asset to our organization.

We are excited to have Khémaies Jhinaoui and Markus Jaeger on board and are confident that their knowledge, expertise and insights will contribute to our mission of promoting freedom and prosperity in the world.