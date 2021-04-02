Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and DT Institute release first issue brief of its Northern Triangle Advisory Group to advance new thinking and solutions to address the root causes of migration

WASHINGTON, DC — March 31, 2021 — Amid a spike in US-bound migrants, a new issue brief by the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and DT Institute lays out how the private sector can help reduce the informal economy, invest in employment-generating sectors, and keep up with the region’s young talent. Authored by María Fernanda Bozmoski and Domingo Sadurní, and written with insight from the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s Northern Triangle Advisory Group, The Role of the Private Sector in Catalyzing Inclusive Economic Opportunities in the Northern Triangle highlights why a continued lack of sustained and inclusive economic opportunities — among the main drivers of unauthorized migration — have eluded the Northern Triangle.

Today’s launch comes at a crucial moment as migrant flows to the southwestern US border are on track to surpass the highest levels in two decades. At the same time, the situation at the border underscores the need for innovative policy solutions that tackle the root causes of migration. Findings are the result of consultations with the Northern Triangle Advisory Group, which is composed of thirty public sector, business, and civil society leaders from the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

“The private sector is the true engine of job creation, economic development, and innovation in the Northern Triangle,” said Jason Marczak, Director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “The business community must rise up to do its part in creating the conditions for inclusive economic growth and be a reliable partner for the United States and the international community. As we look to long-term solutions to stem the drivers of migration, the private sector is capable of moving the needle of progress like few others in the region can, but it can’t just be left in the hands of only the few socially conscious individuals.”

The policy brief and the corresponding input from the Northern Triangle Advisory Group are an outcome of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s whole-of-society approach to the most challenging policy issues in the Northern Triangle. Among the brief’s key takeaways are specific actions for the Northern Triangle private sector to promote formalization within their business lines, guarantee jobs for reskilled workers, and identify regional infrastructure efforts with the best potential to positively impact vulnerable populations. These initiatives are to be undertaken in collaboration with local civil society and supported by government incentives.

“The role of private sector is critical to improve the rule of law, tackle corruption, and open new opportunities for inclusive economic growth and long-term stability in the Northern Triangle”, said Hugh Doyle, DT Institute CEO. “We are proud to be working with the Atlantic Council to recommend actionable policy solutions that bring a holistic approach to improve the lives of Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Salvadorans.”

The Northern Triangle Advisory Group most recently met on March 24 to discuss tools and policy recommendations for the United States and the Northern Triangle to jointly tackle the high levels of corruption in the region. The second brief, on that topic, will be released in April at a public event.

