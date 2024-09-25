NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 – On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and Atlantik-Brücke will host the third Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics on September 26, 2024, from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm in New York. The first two iterations were held in Frankfurt and Berlin, but for the first time, this year’s forum will be in the United States.

The Forum will feature a keynote address by Nicholas Burns, ambassador of the United States of America to the People’s Republic of China, and fireside chats with Adena Friedman, chair and CEO of Nasdaq; Lisa Monaco, US deputy attorney general; and Daleep Singh, US deputy national security advisor for international economics. For the full agenda and to watch it online, please visit the event page.

This major economic convening will gather a dynamic group of leaders from both the private and public sectors to increase transatlantic alignment and cooperation on securing the global financial system, enabling technology innovation, and driving the energy transition.

“The economic levers governments increasingly use to address geopolitical challenges often put the financial, technology, and energy sectors on the frontlines of implementing government policies to protect national security,” said Kimberly Donovan, director of the Economic Statecraft Initiative within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. “We have the opportunity at this year’s forum to address both the technical challenges each sector faces, as well as possibilities that may require a multilateral approach.”

Other panels will address the electric vehicle supply chain, the future of tech regulation and artificial intelligence, economic statecraft, and cyber resilience within financial systems, among other topics, and will include participation from:

Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary for export enforcement at the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security

Andrea Gacki, director of Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) at the US Department of the Treasury

Carole House, special advisor for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure policy, White House National Security Council

Jon Huntsman, vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

Elizabeth Kelly, director of US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, National Institute of Standards and Technology at the Department of Commerce

Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the US Department of the Treasury

Brad Smith, acting under secretary, Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the US Department of the Treasury

“In an increasingly interconnected global financial system and challenging geopolitical environment, it is vital to gather leaders from across industries and continents to work in partnership and identify multilateral solutions,” said Julia Friedlander, CEO of Atlantik-Brücke.

In conjunction with the Transatlantic Forum, Atlantik-Brücke and the Atlantic Council published two reports earlier this month.

In the first report, Sarah Bauerle Danzman, a senior non-resident fellow with the GeoEconomics Center, analyzes trade, investment, and electric vehicle industrial policy data across G20 countries, and offers six recommendations to the G20 to enable a more resilient EV supply chain.

The second report, authored by Sven Weizenegger, the head of the Cyber Innovation Hub at the German Armed Forces, addresses the need for innovation of the German Armed Forces’ defense technology. The report spans the role of defense innovation hubs and discusses the need for legal frameworks that enable investment in technology innovation.

About the Atlantic Council and the GeoEconomics Center

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes US leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to share solutions to global challenges. The Atlantic Council provides an essential forum for navigating the economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing its network of global leaders. Through the papers it publishes and the ideas it generates, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

The GeoEconomics Center develops data-driven programs, publications, and thought leadership at the nexus of economics, finance, and foreign policy. The Center aims to bridge the divide between these oft-siloed sectors with the goal of helping shape a more resilient global economy. Our work is built on the idea that the United States must lead with allies or risk becoming a bystander in a reshaped international financial system. The Center is organized around three pillars – the Future of Capitalism, the Future of Money, and the Economic Statecraft Initiative.

About Atlantik-Brücke

Founded in 1952, Atlantik-Brücke aims to deepen cooperation between Germany, Europe, and America on all levels. Transatlantic cooperation is and remains a decisive factor for global order and stability, especially in difficult times. Now that nationalist tendencies are gaining popularity worldwide, Atlantik-Brücke is even more committed to its mission. It advocates multilateralism, open societies, and free trade. As a non-profit and non-partisan association, Atlantik-Brücke strengthens the exchange between politics and business, but also between young leaders and representatives of civil society beyond party lines. Atlantik-Brücke offers a platform for different perspectives and a lively debate. Members of the Atlantik-Brücke are decision-makers from business, politics, science, and the media on both sides of the Atlantic.