Defense technology and innovation in Germany

A report from Atlantik-Brücke in cooperation with the Atlantic Council

Innovation in defense technology is a cornerstone of national security and military superiority. For Germany, a country with a complex historical and geopolitical backdrop, the impetus to innovate within its armed forces has never been more pressing. The contemporary security environment, characterized by rapid technological advancements and asymmetric threats, necessitates a robust and agile approach to defense innovation.

As the demands on German foreign and security policy rise amidst a Europe plagued by multiple crises, so too do the demands on the German armed forces. To enhance the Bundeswehr’s assertiveness and effectiveness as a deterrent, despite constraints such as personnel and equipment shortages, it must rapidly and extensively adopt new technologies. The quicker and more effectively these technologies are utilized, the greater the advantages they will provide on the battlefield.

This paper explores the critical aspects of defense technology and innovation within the German armed forces, detailing the necessity for innovation, the role of defense innovation hubs (specifically the Bundeswehr Cyber Innovation Hub CIHBw), the significance of software-defined defense, the contribution of venture capitalists, and the importance of a supportive legal framework.

Sven Weizenegger is the head of the Cyber Innovation Hub at the German Armed Forces.

On Twitter? Follow @ACGeoEcon and @AtlanticCouncil to join the conversation.

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

Image: Outline map of Germany infographics with data charts representing communication, internet and technology.