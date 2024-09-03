WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 – The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program, in partnership with asset management firm Bridgewater Associates, will host the inaugural Millennium Leadership Summit on September 5th, 2024 at Bridgewater Associates’ headquarters in Westport, Connecticut. The Summit will commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Fellowship, a leadership accelerator for rising leaders around the world across sectors and industries.



This Summit will bring together fellows, alumni, and outside experts for constructive dialogues on global challenges and their solutions, in addition to leadership development and relationship-building.



Under the theme of “Global Leadership in Times of Uncertainty,” the Summit aims to address critical global challenges and explore innovative solutions to pressing issues. Attendees will explore topics including economic resilience, geopolitical dynamics, climate crises, and technology transformation. Panels and talks will feature those from the Atlantic Council and Bridgewater Associates’ ecosystems, including Millennium Leadership Program alumni.



“We are thrilled to merge the Atlantic Council and Bridgewater networks to take stock of this uniquely volatile global moment and position our next generation of leaders to act incisively in the spheres of climate, technology, and economics,” said Jonah Fisher, senior director of the Millennium Leadership Program.



Speakers at the summit will include Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO; Karen Karniol-Tambour, Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer; Jordan Brugg, Spencer Stuart CEO; and Jon M. Huntsman, Jr., Fmr. Governor of Utah, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, China, and Russia, and now Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard.

About the Millennium Leadership Program

In the Millennium Leadership Program, global professionals—with accomplishments and reserves of potential—sharpen their leadership abilities, increase their capacity for impact, and build communities. Upon completion of their programs, participants join a worldwide alumni community and remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.



About Bridgewater Associates

Bridgewater Associates is a premier asset management firm, focused on delivering unique insight and partnership for the most sophisticated global institutional investors. Our investment process is driven by a tireless pursuit to understand how the world’s markets and economies work — using cutting-edge technology to validate and execute on timeless and universal investment principles. Founded in 1975, we are a community of independent thinkers who share a commitment for excellence. By fostering a culture of openness, transparency, and inclusion, we strive to unlock the most complex questions in investment strategy, management, and corporate culture.



For questions please email press@atlanticcouncil.org.