This diverse group of experts and practitioners from Venezuela, the United States, Latin America, and Europe will prioritize shaping policy over mere academic thinking on Venezuela amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a unique opportunity to restore democratic institutions.

Washington, DC — January 10, 2024 — The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) today announced its new Venezuela Solutions Group, focused on advancing a peaceful, democratic solution to Venezuela’s crisis as well as furthering policy coordination between the United States and allies in Europe and across the Americas.

“Democratic allies need to think critically about how to incentivize lasting solutions in Venezuela, especially ahead of elections this year,” said Jason Marczak, senior director at AALAC and vice president of the Atlantic Council. “Regional actors will be essential both in this process and in developing a coordinated international plan for reaching and monitoring meaningful agreements, securing humanitarian assistance, and addressing security questions. All of these issues will be key in 2024.’’

The announcement comes as Venezuela enters a crucial year, with the international community supporting negotiations to improve conditions for a presidential election in which the leading opposition candidate is currently banned from participating. Amid rising influence of US global rivals in the Western Hemisphere, the United States has an opportunity in 2024 to advance a democratic opening in Venezuela—as well as to place Russian and Chinese interests in check.

To meet these challenges, the Venezuela Solutions Group, previously the Venezuela Working Group, will count on the expertise of two Senior Advisors from Latin America: former Colombian Foreign Minister María Ángela Holguín and former Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas. They will help provide strategic leadership to the group in 2024, alongside Co-Chairs Carrie Filipetti, executive director of the Vandenberg Coalition and former deputy assistant secretary for Cuba and Venezuela at the US Department of State; and Leopoldo Martinez, founder and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas and a former representative in the Venezuelan National Assembly.

The Venezuela Solutions Group will explore ways to advance innovative Venezuelan-led proposals with international support, and will focus on three pillars:

Shaping the non-partisan debate on US foreign policy to promote a negotiated, peaceful, and democratic solution in Venezuela. The Solutions Group will discuss ways to adapt current policies to maximize the potential for meaningful change that can improve the daily lives of the Venezuelan people.

“The Solutions Group will prioritize action-oriented activities to advance forward-looking policies. In a crucial year for Venezuela, speed and relevance will take precedence, and the Group will be in regular contact with Venezuelan and international stakeholders to maximize impact,” said Geoff Ramsey, senior fellow for Venezuela at AALAC.

The work of the Solutions Group in the coming months will be a key component of AALAC’s Venezuela programming, which promotes the restoration of democratic institutions in Venezuela through building sustained international support for an inclusive, Venezuelan-led resolution of the country’s political and economic crises.

Founded in 2021, the previous Venezuela Working Group – composed of a diverse group of experts from sectors across Venezuela, Latin America, the United States, and Europe – provided consensus-based proposals on issues including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, non-traditional mechanisms for alleviating Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis, free and fair regional elections, and the role of foreign actors in the country.

For questions about participation, contact Lucie Kneip at LKneip@atlanticcouncil.org.

For press inquiries, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org.