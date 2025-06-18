WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 18, 2025 – The Atlantic Council announced today the promotion of Landon Derentz as its vice president for energy and infrastructure, marking a pivotal step in the Council’s efforts to elevate energy and infrastructure as core pillars of global security and economic resilience.

The announcement follows the ninth Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum (GEF), held June 17–18 in Washington, DC—an event that has become a premier platform for addressing the geopolitics of energy and, most recently, the nexus of energy and artificial intelligence. This year’s forum, themed “Collaboration, Competition, and Security,” convened top energy and foreign policy leaders from more than 97 countries to chart the future of the global energy system. The momentum and urgency of that dialogue underscore the significance of Derentz’s expanded leadership role.

“Landon has played a defining role in building the Atlantic Council’s reputation as a global leader in energy policy and now as well the nexus of energy and AI,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “Energy and infrastructure are not only the backbone of modern economies — they are now central to national and global security. Landon’s deep experience and forward-looking approach will help the Atlantic Council meet the moment and shape the agenda for years to come.”

In this new capacity, Derentz will oversee the Council’s programs and strategy across energy, environment, natural resources, and infrastructure, while continuing to lead the Global Energy Center’s efforts to shape the intersection of energy and foreign affairs. His leadership will drive integrated cross-Council strategies on critical issues including supply chain resilience, infrastructure modernization, strategies related to mineral resources, and access to affordable and reliable energy.

Prior to joining the Atlantic Council in 2022, Derentz served as director of Middle Eastern and African Affairs at the US Department of Energy. He also held various international energy-related roles at the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, and the State Department. A veteran of the US Air Force, Derentz brings a unique blend of public service and strategic insight to his work.

Since joining the Atlantic Council, Derentz has led the Global Energy Center’s work to support US and allied leadership on energy security, diversification of supply, and long-term strategic planning for global energy systems. Under his direction, the Center has further established itself as a leading voice on global energy cooperation.

“With the deep expertise and extensive network of the Global Energy Center, the Atlantic Council is uniquely positioned to build bridges between policymakers, industry, and civil society to strengthen energy security,” said Derentz. “We can’t have affordable or reliable energy without the infrastructure that supports it — from power grids and pipelines to roads and digital networks. It’s a privilege to take on this expanded role, with energy and infrastructure each offering distinct opportunities to shape a more secure and connected future.”

