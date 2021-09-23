Washington, DC – September, 23, 2021 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Max Peterson, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be the newest co-chair of the GeoTech Commission. The Commission is the core pillar of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, which launched in 2020 with the goal of ensuring that new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace around the world. Peterson will join current co-chairs John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, and Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk.

As co-chair, Peterson will help to lead the GeoTech Commission’s work to advise the US government and like-minded allies on global technology and data development policy. The GeoTech Center’s recent report, the Report of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data, provides an extensive set of recommendations for policymakers and global stakeholders to develop effective strategies for technology and data governance. Mr. Peterson, along with Mr. Goodman and Ms. Carlson, will aid the Commission as it works towards the implementation and socialization of the report’s recommendations.

In his role at AWS, Mr. Peterson supports governments, educational and healthcare institutions, and nonprofit customers around the world who are using the cloud to help deliver on their mission. With over 30 years in public sector leadership roles, Mr. Peterson will bring his extensive international experience and industry, technology and policy knowledge to the Commission as it works to implement and further develop the recommendations made in its signature report.

Dr. David Bray, Executive Director for the GeoTech Commission, stated that “We’re excited to welcome Max as co-chair for the bipartisan GeoTech Commission. His expertise and insights into secure data and communications, trust in the digital economy, and resilient supply chains will help guide the Commission and GeoTech Center’s activities as we work to advance ‘tech for good’ and uplift people, prosperity, and peace globally.”

“At AWS, we see firsthand every day how technology is positively impacting lives around the globe,” said Peterson. “I’m honored to join the GeoTech Commission, and I look forward to working with my fellow co-chairs to help drive strategic investments in new technologies that have the potential to shape a better future for all.”

The Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center works to champion positive paths forward that societies can pursue to ensure new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace.

