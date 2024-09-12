NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 – The Atlantic Council will host the first annual Atlantic Council Global Future Forum in New York on September 24, 2024, bringing together diverse and influential leaders to chart the way forward on the world’s defining challenges—and to spotlight the people, forces, and ideas shaping the world.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Global Future Forum will address critical issues such as geopolitical risk, artificial intelligence, US foreign policy, the rise of authoritarianism, innovations in sustainable development, the fate of the world’s oceans, and the nexus between global health and economics. Through a series of high-level panel discussions and keynote addresses, the forum will focus on shaping the future in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

“We live at an inflection point in history—one in which the geopolitical and economic choices that we make today will set the course for years to come,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “The Global Future Forum will build on the Atlantic Council’s mission to explore collaborative solutions to the defining challenges of our time. This moment demands that governments and the private sector work together to ensure a secure and prosperous future.”

Confirmed speakers at the Global Future Forum include:

Condoleezza Rice, sixty-sixth US secretary of state (joining virtually)

Daniel Noboa, president of the Republic of Ecuador

Renata Vargas Amaral, secretary for international affairs and development, Ministry of Planning and Budget, Brazil

Alicia Montalvo, manager of climate action and positive biodiversity, Development Bank of Latin America

Paula J. Dobriansky, former US under secretary of state for global affairs

Dave Levy, vice president, worldwide public sector, Amazon Web Services

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, national leader of Belarus

Jason Rezaian, writer, Global Opinions and former Tehran bureau chief, The Washington Post

Jean Lee, co-host, The Lazarus Heist, BBC World Service; former Pyongyang bureau chief, the Associated Press (joining virtually)

Ed Wong, diplomatic correspondent and former Beijing bureau chief, The New York Times

Mikhail Zygar, founding editor in chief, Dozhd (TV Rain)

Tamara Schudel, vice president and head of global policy, Roche

Balkissa Idé Siddo, public policy director for sub-Saharan Africa, Meta

Almaz Negash, president, African Diaspora Network

Eric Guichard, founder and CEO, Homestrings

Abdulai Jalloh, founder and president, Bordernation

Audu Maikori, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Chocolate City Group

The Global Future Forum will feature a variety of panels and speeches. Topics will include:

Geopolitical risk: Navigating an era of global volatility

African diasporas: The global force shaping tomorrow’s innovations

The health-economy nexus: How innovation can future-proof health systems and economies

Voices of freedom: Bolstering the fight for democracy in Belarus and beyond

America and the world: The perils of isolationism

Reporters at risk: Supporting truth tellers in an age of rising authoritarianism

Sustainable development: How Latin America and the Caribbean are pioneering solutions to global challenges

Artificial intelligence: Global diplomacy at the digital frontier

Additional speakers and sessions will be added to the agenda as they are confirmed. Please check for agenda updates on our Global Future Forum website.

The Global Future Forum is open to the press and will be streamed live online. Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Global Future Forum in New York or watch online.

All media representatives must RSVP in advance by registering online (select “Media and Press”).

For additional information or requests for interviews, media members can contact the Atlantic Council’s Director of Strategic Communications Zack Baddorf at zbaddorf@atlanticcouncil.org .

