WASHINGTON, DC, March 4, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Freedom and Prosperity Center will convene its first ever Global Prosperity Forum on March 19, 2025, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Atlantic Council’s global headquarters in Washington, DC.

Serving as a bridge between research and policy, this flagship gathering will convene leading policymakers, industry executives, and scholars to explore actionable solutions for global development, freedom, democracy, and shared prosperity.

“Our research demonstrates that freedom, no matter where you are, has an exponential impact on prosperity over time. Yet global freedom is in decline, and economic progress in the developing world is stalling,” said Joseph Lemoine, senior director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center at the Atlantic Council. “Through the Global Prosperity Forum, we aim to shape policies that expand opportunity and improve the lives of people everywhere.”

The forum will also feature insightful discussions on the United States’ evolving strategy for democracy promotion and global engagement, women’s economic freedom, international religious freedom, and regional trends in freedom and prosperity, among other topics.



Distinguished speakers include:

Peter Marocco, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the U.S. State Department and Deputy Administrator-designate at USAID

Damon Wilson, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy

Hana Brixi, Global Director for Gender at the World Bank

Liliana Rojas-Suarez, Director of the Latin America Initiative at the Center for Global Development

The Global Prosperity Forum will also serve as the formal launch point for the Freedom and Prosperity Center’s 2025 Atlas: Freedom and prosperity across the world. This landmark publication brings together twenty leading economists, scholars, and diplomats to assess freedom and prosperity trends in eighteen countries.

About the Freedom and Prosperity Center

The Freedom and Prosperity Center aims to increase the prosperity of the poor and marginalized in developing countries and to explore the nature of the relationship between freedom and prosperity in both developing and developed nations.

The Center’s mission is rooted in the Freedom and Prosperity Indexes, which track thirty years of data measuring economic freedom, political freedom, rule of law, and six key indicators of prosperity across 164 countries.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.