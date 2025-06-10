WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s flagship Global Energy Forum will convene in Washington, DC, on June 17–18, bringing together top energy and policy leaders at a critical moment for global energy strategy. Now in its ninth year, the Forum will feature senior government officials — including US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber — alongside industry executives, thought leaders, and investors.

This landmark gathering will tackle issues shaping the global energy agenda, focusing on energy security and economic competitiveness, while examining the longer-term geopolitical impacts of a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

“We continue to see energy at the center of global geopolitics—touching everything from national security to next-generation industries and economic resilience,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “By bringing the Global Energy Forum to our nation’s capital for the first time, we are establishing a premier platform where policymakers, industry leaders, and investors can build partnerships that strengthen energy security and drive economic growth for years to come.”

The 2025 Global Energy Forum will feature keynote addresses, fireside chats, expert panels, and interactive breakout sessions, addressing the full spectrum of today’s energy challenges and opportunities. Topics will include harnessing artificial intelligence to optimize energy systems, financing and fast-tracking critical infrastructure, navigating new industrial policies, and positioning manufacturing and technology leaders for an era of energy abundance.

Confirmed speakers include:

Chris Wright, secretary, US Department of Energy

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, United Arab Emirates; managing director and group chief executive officer, ADNOC; executive chairman, XRG; Chairman, Masdar

Senator John Hickenlooper, US Senator (D-CO)

Michael Faulkender, deputy secretary, US Department of the Treasury

Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy, RBC Capital Markets

Landon Derentz, senior director and Morningstar chair for global energy security, Atlantic Council Global Energy Center

Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer, OpenAI

Tania Ortiz Mena, president, Sempra Infrastructure

To register as a participant at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum and to view all confirmed speakers and the agenda, please visit here.

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will be on the record and open to covering media. Media wishing to attend in person should reach out to Emily Hopkins at ehopkins@atlanticcouncil.org to request accreditation. Media wishing to participate virtually through the event livestream should visit here. No code is needed for virtual registration.