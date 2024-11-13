New State-of-the-Art Building Highlights Organization’s Growth and Leadership

WASHINGTON, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 – The Atlantic Council is proud to announce the opening of its new global headquarters at 1400 L Street, NW, in the heart of Washington, DC. This cutting-edge physical and technological platform showcases the Council’s remarkable growth and affirms its status as one of the world’s most influential authorities on global affairs and the future of American foreign policy.

Years in the making, the new office covers 80,000 square feet across five floors, nearly double the size of the Council’s previous home. Its centerpiece is a 300-seat capacity, multimedia-enabled forum that is among the city’s most dynamic event spaces. The building features numerous additional convening spaces, an open-air reception lobby, a technology-enabled “Situation Room” to deal with unfolding crises and scenario gaming, state-of-the-art media studios, more than a dozen programmatic convening spaces, and a stunning outdoor terrace with panoramic views of downtown Washington.

“The opening of this spectacular building marks the start of a crucial new chapter in the Council’s history,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “We face the gravest threats to global peace and stability in our lifetimes. The work of the Atlantic Council has never been more urgent. We will use this new home to galvanize action on the most pressing challenges facing the international system and work with partners and allies to build a freer, safer and more prosperous world.”

Since 2014, the Atlantic Council’s annual revenue has more than tripled. It has a staff of nearly 300 full-time employees and more than 600 fellows. In the last year alone, the Council hosted nearly a thousand events globally, including with heads of state, cabinet secretaries, senior military commanders, civil society leaders, business executives and media leaders.

The Atlantic Council’s new global headquarters was constructed by Davis Construction and was designed by the architecture firm Michael Graves. Global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield served as the Atlantic Council’s real estate broker and project manager.

It is certified as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver by the U.S. Green Building Council. This certification demonstrates that the office meets rigorous sustainability standards that address energy and water use, waste and indoor environmental quality.

About the Atlantic Council

Founded in 1961, the Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.