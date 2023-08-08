WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 8, 2023 — The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program, a globally regarded program for emerging global leaders in international affairs, has selected thirty-five young global leaders to participate in its 2023 class of Millennium Fellows. The Millennium Fellowship aims to hone leadership acumen, foster community, and increase capacity for meaningful impact. This year’s highly competitive candidate pool drew applicants from 96 countries.

“At the tail-end of the earth’s hottest summer to-date, with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and the opportunities and risks associated with the rise of artificial intelligence – there is a greater need than ever for a new generation of global leaders to be connected and equipped with the tools to meet this moment,” said Jonah Fisher, director of the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program.

The 2023 Millennium Fellows—hailing from seventeen countries around the world—represent a diverse array of expertise and experience across civil society, government, and business sectors. A full list of this year’s fellows, including their biographies, can be found here.

From civil society, the 2023 class includes rising leaders in the US Department of State and Department of Defense, the founder of Nigeria’s largest community of mental health-focused practitioners, and CEOs and activists tackling inequality and peace-building efforts in the Middle East. Fellows from government include the deputy finance minister of Ukraine, senior advisors to the defense ministries of Georgia and Israel, and active military officers leading intelligence and air defense operations.

This distinguished group also features several emerging leaders from business and finance, including senior leaders at Bridgewater Associates, McKinsey, and Edelman. The cohort also includes the CEO of a global health biotechnology startup; Meta’s head of Misinformation Policy for Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, investing in the growth and development of small businesses across the United States.

The Millennium Fellowship is a nine-month, high-impact leadership accelerator for rising leaders from around the world and across sectors, as the cornerstone of the Atlantic Council’s efforts to develop the next generation of foreign policy leaders. Fellows complete a curriculum comprising world-class leadership development resources and have access to the Atlantic Council’s geopolitical expertise and international reach. Upon completion of the program, fellows join a worldwide alumni community and remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

In addition to the primarily virtual programming, this year’s cohort will have a study tour in Taiwan, where fellows will experience an up-close and in-person examination of global challenges.

