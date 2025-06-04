

Harnessing energy for AI’s power surge as leaders in AI, energy, policy, and finance unite to shape the future of AI infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC — June 4, 2025 — The Atlantic Council, XRG, and MGX, will convene the ENACT summit in Washington, DC, on June 16, bringing together global leaders from the energy, technology, and finance sectors to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and investment.

A slate of high-level leaders — including U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber — will help shape the conversation on powering the future of AI.

Launched with support from XRG, the UAE’s global energy investment company, and MGX, the UAE’s leading AI and advanced technology investor, ENACT (Energy and Action) is a future-focused platform designed to advance practical solutions to how the energy, tech, and finance sectors can power the future of global AI for a pro-growth world.

“AI is supercharging progress, but in doing so, it is also supercharging energy demand. By convening leaders from energy, technology, policy and finance, ENACT will connect the dots between sectors to help drive coordinated solutions that ensure that the era of AI has the power it needs. This gathering will also seek to unlock AI’s potential to enhance energy efficiency and abundance that represent the bedrock of sustainable growth and global prosperity,” said Al Jaber, who is also the managing director and group CEO of ADNOC and executive chairman of XRG.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the foundation of modern economies, driving surging demand for both digital and physical infrastructure. Its continued advancement depends on reliable, scalable energy — a critical enabler of global AI expansion. We must collectively invest in the core systems — power generation, advanced grid technologies, and high-efficiency compute — to ensure AI growth is sustainable, secure, and accessible worldwide. Partnering with XRG and the Atlantic Council at ENACT underscores our commitment to building the infrastructure that AI’s future requires,” said Ahmed Yahia, CEO and managing director of MGX.

The summit will take place one day ahead of the Atlantic Council’s ninth Global Energy Forum, held June 17-18 in Washington, DC. These back-to-back summits will foster international cooperation at the nexus of energy, technology, and geopolitics.

“There is an unprecedented opportunity to leverage artificial intelligence as a tool for net-growth as we navigate the challenges of a transforming energy system,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “We’re excited to co-host ENACT with XRG to establish an action agenda to meet this challenge, by convening the right energy, tech and policy leaders to pioneer the path forward.”

This ENACT convening builds on the momentum of the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, where more than 80 global leaders laid the groundwork for pragmatic action and positive energy solutions.

More information about ENACT is available by contacting Katie Kenney, Global Energy Center Deputy Director, at KKenney@atlanticcouncil.org. Participants may register for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum by visiting our website.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

About XRG

XRG is a transformative international energy investment company, focused on lower-carbon energy and chemicals, and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Wholly owned by ADNOC, XRG has an enterprise value of over $80 billion. Its portfolio includes interests in industry-leading companies that are meeting rapidly increasing global demand for lower carbon energy and the chemicals that are essential building blocks for products central to modern life.



About MGX

MGX is a technology investment company focused on accelerating the development and adoption of AI and advanced technologies through world-leading partnerships in the United Arab Emirates and globally. MGX invests in sectors where AI can deliver value and economic impact at scale, including semiconductors, infrastructure, software, tech-enabled services, life sciences, and physical AI. For more information, visit: https://www.mgx.ae/en