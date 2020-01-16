Washington, DC—The Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs today announced the addition of Carmiel Arbit as a nonresident senior fellow. During her fellowship, Carmiel will focus on US-Israel relations, the peace process, and Israeli and Palestinian politics.

“Carmiel brings to the Atlantic Council her unique blend of deep expertise in Israel and the wider Middle East,” said Director of Middle East Programs William F. Wechsler. “We will benefit tremendously from her acute understanding of the political dynamics in the United States and abroad that continue to shape the region.”

As co-founder of Key Bridge Strategies, Arbit has consulted for various non-profit organizations, helping to advance public diplomacy, government relations, and public diplomacy strategies in the United States, Israel, Palestine, Cyprus, Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Mexico.

Arbit previously served as Director of Strategic Engagement in AIPAC’s office of Policy and Government Affairs in Washington. Prior to her time at AIPAC, she worked at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy. She has worked in government affairs and public diplomacy for the American Jewish Committee and Thomson Reuters and spent three years at Penn Schoen and Berland Associates. She began her career on the international desk of the H.L. Education Center for Peace – Geneva Initiative in Tel Aviv, where she worked to bring together Israeli and Palestinian stakeholders in support of a two-state solution.

Arbit earned her BA from George Washington University and her MS from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She has been recognized as a top Foreign Policy Influencer by Diplomatic Courier and is also a Truman national security fellow.

