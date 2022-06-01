WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 1, 2022 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the 2022 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit (VAES) will be hosted August 9 in Chicago, Illinois. The interactive learning and networking event is dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. This year’s summit returns to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, while also taking advantage of participation from a virtual audience around the world.

The summit is part of the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, housed within the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, which is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity.

VAES participants will gain insights into the technology, policy, and economic trends that are driving the global energy transition, offered by senior leaders and experts across industry, academia, and government. Participants will also have the opportunity to develop connections with other veterans, supporters, and potential employers through networking events, career development sessions, company introductions with recruiters, a resume database, and job board postings.

“The Veterans Advanced Energy Summit recognizes and celebrates the important contributions that military veterans and spouses are making to the energy transition. Veterans and military spouses are self-selected for their commitment to service and interest in being part of something larger than themselves,” says Colonel Greg Douquet, US Marine Corps (Ret.), Co-Director, Veterans Advanced Energy Project and Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. “Through the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, we expose them to the many aspects of advanced energy and connect them with the clean economy community, across the public, private, and non-profit domains. Equipped with a broader awareness of the opportunities advanced energy provides and key connections to engage, these veterans and military spouses have the tools to continue to serve beyond the armed forces.”

Now in its sixth year, VAES has become a leading forum for experts to share perspectives on new technologies and emerging trends in energy. In 2021, the conference brought together over 9,000 online viewers, and over 200 veterans, military spouses, and their supporters for four days of expert panels and networking events. Featured speakers have included military veterans such as now-US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Jason Crow, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and former US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

Please visit our website to follow the latest updates on VAES, including the event agenda and roster of speakers. VAES programming is open to media upon accreditation. If you are interested in sponsoring the conference or engaging as a Veteran recruiter during the event, please contact Dan Misch at [email protected]. For further information, please contact Kathryn Kenney at [email protected].

The health and safety of participants is the top priority of the Atlantic Council and its partners. The Atlantic Council will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and will provide updates on related changes to the event format as warranted.

ABOUT THE VETERANS ADVANCED ENERGY PROJECT

The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. Learn more at www.vetsenergyproject.org. The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is managed by the Global Energy Center within the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit, www.atlanticcouncil.org