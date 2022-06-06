Director of Project for Media and National Security at George Washington University & former New York Times deputy Washington editor will serve within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

WASHINGTON, DC – June 6, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Thom Shanker, director of the Project for Media and National Security at the George Washington University and former New York Times deputy Washington editor and Pentagon correspondent, will join the Atlantic Council as a nonresident senior fellow in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Mr. Shanker’s work at the Council will focus on national security strategy and policy, counterterrorism, intelligence, the politics of defense, and the national security implications of Russia’s revanchist behavior in Europe and around the world.

“We are so lucky to have Thom join our impressive roster of fellows. In addition to his wide-ranging expertise on defense and security topics gleaned from his years in journalism, Thom brings incredible acumen in clearly communicating the right issues,” said Barry Pavel, senior vice president at the Atlantic Council and director of the Scowcroft Center. “At a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is throwing the European security order into upheaval, Thom’s perspective from living in and reporting from Moscow is even more valuable.”

Shanker directs the Project for Media and National Security at George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. The mission of the Project for Media and National Security is to “deepen public understanding of military, cyber and other national security issues.” The Project hosts the Defense Writers Group, which connects defense journalists with US government national security and defense officials.

Prior to this position, Shanker had a distinguished, multi-decade career in journalism. He retired from the New York Times in 2021 after serving as its Pentagon correspondent and deputy Washington editor. During his tenure, Shanker reported from combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. Shanker co-authored Counterstrike: The Untold Story of America’s Secret Campaign Against Al Qaeda with Eric Schmitt. The book was a New York Times bestseller after its 2011 publication.

In assuming his new position, Shanker said, “During my many years covering national security policy, military operations, and alliance relations, the Atlantic Council always set a gold standard for research and analysis—something every journalist values. I am honored to join the Scowcroft Center as a nonresident senior fellow, and I hope to continue contributing to the national security discussion of these critically important issues.”

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. The Center honors General Brent Scowcroft’s legacy of service and embodies his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for US leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

