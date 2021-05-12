Veteran of three presidential administrations brings deep experience at the nexus of energy, climate, and national security

WASHINGTON, DC – May 12, 2021 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, commissioner at the US Arctic Research Commission (USARC), has joined the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow. Nesheiwat, who previously served as White House homeland security advisor for President Trump, brings a wealth of knowledge on state and federal policy and national security affairs. Her extensive professional background also includes serving as a US army combat veteran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy under President Obama, chief of staff for policy in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence during the Bush Administration, and the State of Florida’s chief resilience officer.

“As one of the world’s leading experts on national security and energy policy, Dr. Nesheiwat’s work touches on all of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s key priorities,” said Global Energy Center Founding Chairman Ambassador Richard Morningstar. “I am delighted to welcome her to our team, and I know that she will make outstanding contributions to our leading work on energy security and geopolitics.”

As a USARC appointee through 2024, Dr. Nesheiwat works across agencies to develop and implement plans for scientific research, coordinate with local and international institutions, and ensure responsible use of Arctic resources. As White House homeland security advisor, Dr. Nesheiwat worked to combat human trafficking and crimes against wildlife and the environment, coordinated with public and private sector stakeholders to build resilience and ensure energy security, and facilitated research and development initiatives to mitigate climate change. She also managed the Department of Homeland Security’s first Arctic Strategic Approach to Advance US Interests in the Region, which focused on building partnerships to ensure resilience, governance, and protection of natural resources.

Immediately prior to serving as homeland security advisor, Nesheiwat served as the State of Florida’s first chief resilience officer, a cabinet-level position created by Governor Ron DeSantis. In this role, she developed a cross-sectoral approach to address state-level challenges related to climate change, including disaster recovery, resilience to sea level rise, and preparedness for extreme weather events.

Nesheiwat has over twenty years of experience working on energy and resilience in bipartisan and nonpartisan roles. In the Obama Administration, she served first as a senior advisor to the undersecretary for economic, energy, and environmental affairs at the US Department of State and later as the chief of staff to the US special envoy for Eurasian Energy and deputy assistant secretary of state at the Bureau of Energy Resources. During her time at the Department of State, she co-created the first US-EU Energy Council; advanced bilateral and multilateral energy policy, trade, and technology investment between the US and Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and served as an advocate for US energy companies and projects abroad.

During her career, Nesheiwat served in multiple combat zones in the US Army. She also served as chief of staff for policy in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and as acting US presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Nesheiwat will play a leading role contributing to the Global Energy Center’s work on transatlantic energy security, resilience of critical infrastructure, arctic policy, and US leadership on clean energy abroad.

