Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

April 14, 2026

Braw in The Moscow Times on Russia’s Shadow fleet

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On April 14, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was quoted in The Moscow Times in an article describing Russia’s shadow fleet.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense