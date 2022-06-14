The Middle East is an important geopolitical region. The United States should maintain meaningful military, diplomatic and economic engagement in the region. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on America’s engagement in the Middle East.

President Biden’s visit presents a chance to renew the relationship. To succeed, the president should focus on three essentials: promoting peace, trade, and security.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.