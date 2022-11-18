Israel and America held elections barely a week apart, with very different ideological outcomes, but with the same message: Even in fractured societies, where majorities are hard to gather and harder still to hold together, democracy works. Doubters and critics have thrown shade on democracy for centuries. Yet, these two elections in two different lands show that democratic institutions can endure in the face of bitter differences, fickle voters, changing election rules and vast philosophical divides about domestic culture and national interests.

America and Israel should not doubt the strength of their democracies. The aftermath of dramatic campaigns in both countries shows that a system of government that lets the people rule has the energy to survive and thrive.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.