COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Latin America and the Caribbean

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination center in Mexico City. ULAN/Pool / Latin America News Agency via Reuters Connect

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean was reported in Brazil on February 26, 2020, the region has reported nearly 22.2 million cases and more than 700,000 COVID-related deaths. Countries have actively worked to secure vaccines through bilateral and multilateral arrangements, including agreements with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CoronaVac.

As of March 9, 2021, twenty Latin American and Caribbean countries have authorized emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The following interactive maps track, among other things, the percentage of the population of each Latin American and Caribbean country covered by current vaccine agreements; the total number of doses secured by each country and breakdown by supplier/vaccine; and, where each vaccine is being used across the region. The interactive maps are updated on a biweekly basis.

Percentage of population of Latin American countries covered by current vaccine agreements Percentage of population of Caribbean nations covered by current vaccine agreements Number of vaccine doses secured per Latin American country under current agreements Number of vaccine doses secured per Caribbean nation under current agreements Amidst some of the highest infection and death rates in the world, companies from seven countries have delivered vaccines to the region: China, Russia, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden. Through donations of vaccines and medical supplies and loan commitments, China, Russia, and India are quickly becoming the partners of choice in the region’s COVID-19 recovery. As the geopolitics of vaccine and pandemic assistance plays out, our tracker shows how widespread each vaccine is across Latin America and the Caribbean, and how many vaccines flow from each major producing country (country of origin of the vaccine maker) to regional destinations.

Where each vaccine is being used in Latin America

Vaccine flows

The map below demonstrates the flow of vaccines by the manufacturer’s main country of origin to the Latin American countries covered by current vaccine agreements.