The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.

Our guest in this video is DFRLab Nonresident Fellow Cindy Otis. In the interview, Cindy breaks down how society can tackle the challenges of disinformation and how to speak with people in your network who fall victim to conspiracy-theory rhetoric.

In her new book, True or False: A CIA Analyst’s Guide to Spotting Fake News, Otis takes readers through the history and impact of fake news over the centuries, sharing stories from the past and insights that readers today can gain from them. She shares lessons learned in over a decade working for the CIA, including actionable tips on how to spot fake news, how to make sense of the information we receive each day, and, perhaps most importantly, how to understand and see past our own information biases, so that we can think critically about important issues and put events happening around us into context.