On May 29, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in a Politico article on President Trump’s plan to revoke the visas of Chinese students in the US. Eftimiades questioned the ultimate efficacy of this strategy in curtailing economic spying. He was quoted saying, “if the goal is taking players off the field, I get it. Makes perfect sense,” but “if the goal is trying to limit access to technology, it’s not the most effective way of dealing with this type of situation.”

