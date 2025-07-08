On April 2, Transatlantic Security Initative nonresident senior fellow Jeff Reynolds was quoted in an article about the new liberal front runner in Canada. The article discussed how Canada can position itself related to China that will serve to amplify political unity in the United States over the China challenge.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Learn more