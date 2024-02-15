On February 11, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Samantha Vinograd spoke on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” with CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell about President Biden’s possession of documents with TS/SCI classifications.
For the men and women at the National Security Council right now, they need to understand that their President values classified information as much as they do. And that’s why I do think he needs to be on record announcing steps to avoid this happening again.
