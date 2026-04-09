Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense United Kingdom

Timely Commentary & Analysis

April 9, 2026

While the military might be ready, is Britain as a whole prepared for a war?

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On April 9, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was quoted in Forces News in an article discussing whether Britain is prepared for war.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense United Kingdom