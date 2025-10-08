Wieslander on Swedish TV

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured in the Swedish TV program on Foreign Politics, “Utrikesbyrån”, on October 7.
Wieslander commented on the Russian threat to NATO and the cohesion and responsiveness of the alliance. Wieslander called for tougher measures against Russia and reiterated that Ukraine has a right to sovereignty and self-determination.
Click the button to watch it! The broadcast is in Swedish.
