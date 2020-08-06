Innovating around infrastructure: An interview with Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé

Any post-pandemic stimulus plan should include an infrastructure component.
Even before COVID-19, African countries faced a massive investment gap in infrastructure. Now, as countries look to mobilize domestic resources and attract foreign capital in response to the crisis, infrastructure investments can still be a crucial lifeline. Infrastructure projects have high multiplier effects: creating jobs, spurring innovation in information and communications technology (ICT), and often tying into efforts to shore up health and sanitation initiatives.
The Africa Center had the pleasure of hosting Mr. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of the Africa50 infrastructure fund, for an interview covering the role of infrastructure investment in post-COVID recovery, Africa50’s own efforts to support African markets during this period, and reasons for optimism in light of African digitization efforts. Click the link below to watch the full interview, moderated by Africa Center Senior Fellow Ms. Aubrey Hruby.
Innovation and ICT activities are quite vibrant on the continent. What we need to do now is to scale up and speed up investment in that space.
Aubrey Hruby is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center. She is also Co-Founder of Insider and the Africa Expert Network. Follow her on Twitter @AubreyHruby.
Questions? Tweet them to our experts @ACAfricaCenter.
Wed, May 20, 2020
Responding to COVID-19: An exclusive interview with AfDB President Adesina
Watch Africa Center Senior Fellow Aubrey Hruby’s exclusive interview with African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on the economic response to COVID-19.
AfricaSource by Aubrey Hruby
Thu, Jun 18, 2020
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta says his country needs ‘fiscal space’ amid the COVID-19 crisis
“Coronavirus is mainly a health issue, and our key focus is ensuring that we keep our people safe,” Kenyatta said. “But this is also an economic crisis because it has resulted in some key sectors hugely affected by lockdowns. We were forced to close our airspace, which affected tourism, a very critical part of our economy.”
New Atlanticist by
Wed, Jun 10, 2020
Progress on African free trade: An interview with AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene
Watch Africa Center Senior Fellow Aubrey Hruby’s exclusive interview with Mr. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, on the status of the agreement and the impact of COVID-19.
AfricaSource by Aubrey Hruby