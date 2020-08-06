Innovating around infrastructure: An interview with Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé

Any post-pandemic stimulus plan should include an infrastructure component.

Even before COVID-19, African countries faced a massive investment gap in infrastructure. Now, as countries look to mobilize domestic resources and attract foreign capital in response to the crisis, infrastructure investments can still be a crucial lifeline. Infrastructure projects have high multiplier effects: creating jobs, spurring innovation in information and communications technology (ICT), and often tying into efforts to shore up health and sanitation initiatives.

The Africa Center had the pleasure of hosting Mr. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of the Africa50 infrastructure fund, for an interview covering the role of infrastructure investment in post-COVID recovery, Africa50’s own efforts to support African markets during this period, and reasons for optimism in light of African digitization efforts. Click the link below to watch the full interview, moderated by Africa Center Senior Fellow Ms. Aubrey Hruby.

Innovation and ICT activities are quite vibrant on the continent. What we need to do now is to scale up and speed up investment in that space.

Aubrey Hruby is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center. She is also Co-Founder of Insider and the Africa Expert Network. Follow her on Twitter @AubreyHruby.

