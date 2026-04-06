Why African cybersecurity requires a continental approach

Africa’s digital transformation has far outpaced its security infrastructure. Over five hundred million Internet users are now online across the continent, with mobile banking and e-commerce adoption accelerating rapidly. This expansion creates both opportunities and vulnerabilities.

Between 2019 and 2025, cyber incidents across Africa caused estimated financial losses exceeding $3 billion. Several African nations, including Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana, ranked among the world’s most frequently targeted countries for malware attacks in 2024.

The scale of these threats demands an equally expansive response. Individual organizations can bolster their defenses, but the most effective solutions operate across borders—just like the cybercriminals themselves.

Cross-border operations are delivering results

Operation Serengeti, coordinated by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) in late 2024, illustrates the potential of continental cooperation. Bringing together nineteen African countries, the operation dismantled 134,000 malicious online infrastructures and led to the arrest of over one thousand suspects. The operation targeted ransomware operators, business email compromise fraudsters, and investment scam networks that had caused an estimated $193 million in global losses.

No single country could have achieved these results alone. Since criminals operate across borders, so must the response. West African business email compromise networks highlight this dynamic. Transnational syndicates like Black Axe have evolved from university confraternities into multi-continent criminal enterprises, demonstrating how threat actors professionalize while defenders remain fragmented.

The success of Operation Serengeti relied on more than law enforcement. Internet service providers helped dismantle criminal infrastructure, and technology platforms strengthened their systems against exploitation. This public-private partnership model amplifies impact and underscores a crucial reality: in the fight against cybercrime, governments can no longer defend populations alone.

From reactive response to proactive prevention

While Operation Serengeti represents effective reactive enforcement, the next challenge is building proactive and continuous prevention systems. With this in mind, three priorities emerge:

Harmonized regulatory frameworks. The African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection provides a foundation, but implementation remains uneven across member states. Standardizing baseline security requirements—particularly for critical infrastructure sectors like finance, telecommunications, and energy—creates continent-wide minimum standards that broadly strengthen defenses. This doesn’t mean identical regulations everywhere, but interoperable frameworks that enable information sharing and coordinated response.

The African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection provides a foundation, but implementation remains uneven across member states. Standardizing baseline security requirements—particularly for critical infrastructure sectors like finance, telecommunications, and energy—creates continent-wide minimum standards that broadly strengthen defenses. This doesn’t mean identical regulations everywhere, but interoperable frameworks that enable information sharing and coordinated response. Sustained capacity building. INTERPOL’s 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment identifies online scams, business email compromise, ransomware, and digital extortion as the continent’s most significant threats. Addressing these requires trained personnel at multiple levels: law enforcement investigators who understand digital evidence, prosecutors who can navigate complex cyber cases, judges who can interpret technical testimony, and private sector security professionals who can implement defensive measures. National initiatives like Rwanda’s “Tekana Online” awareness campaigns and Morocco’s cybercrime reporting platforms demonstrate effective approaches, but these efforts need continental coordination to share best practices and avoid duplicating resources.

INTERPOL’s 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment identifies online scams, business email compromise, ransomware, and digital extortion as the continent’s most significant threats. Addressing these requires trained personnel at multiple levels: law enforcement investigators who understand digital evidence, prosecutors who can navigate complex cyber cases, judges who can interpret technical testimony, and private sector security professionals who can implement defensive measures. National initiatives like Rwanda’s “Tekana Online” awareness campaigns and Morocco’s cybercrime reporting platforms demonstrate effective approaches, but these efforts need continental coordination to share best practices and avoid duplicating resources. Economic incentives for security investment. For many African businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, cybersecurity is often viewed as a cost rather than a competitive advantage. Government incentives for security investments can make implementation financially viable. The approach of Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority illustrates this balance. It involves running national awareness campaigns alongside regulatory enforcement. Extending these benefits to foreign companies operating locally attracts international expertise while building domestic capacity. When security becomes economically advantageous rather than merely compliance-driven, adoption accelerates.

Collective defense, individual responsibility

Continental cooperation doesn’t eliminate the need for organizational discipline. Phishing accounts for 34 percent of all cyber incidents detected across Africa, according to data collected by the Slovakian cybersecurity firm ESET. This isn’t a technology failure—it’s a human challenge requiring human solutions.

The fundamentals matter: strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication can stop most attacks before they begin, and regular software updates patch vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. These measures aren’t sophisticated, but they are essential. For African businesses where resource constraints mean dedicated cybersecurity staff are rare, the answer isn’t to surrender to vulnerability—it’s to distribute responsibility. When every employee understands basic threat recognition, the organization gains defensive depth.

This individual accountability complements rather than replaces continental coordination. Strong organizational practices reduce the attack surface that continental operations must defend. Conversely, continental intelligence sharing helps organizations prioritize the threats that matter most.

A team sport across borders

Digital defense is genuinely a team sport—but the teams must operate at multiple levels simultaneously. Individual employees practice cyber hygiene. Organizations implement security protocols. National governments develop regulatory frameworks and enforcement capabilities. Continental institutions coordinate cross-border operations and intelligence sharing.

Operation Serengeti demonstrates what Africa’s nations can achieve through coordinated effort. The next phase requires moving from episodic operations to sustained prevention systems. This means harmonized regulations that enable innovation rather than hinder it. It means capacity building that creates career paths for African cybersecurity professionals rather than relying solely on external expertise. It means economic structures that make security investment viable for businesses of all sizes.

The question isn’t whether Africa will face cyber threats—it will, and they will continue evolving. The question is whether the continent’s digital defenders will operate as fifty-four isolated players or as a coordinated team that shares intelligence, aligns regulations, and responds collectively to threats that know no borders.

The infrastructure exists. The frameworks are developing. What remains is sustained political will to prioritize continental cybersecurity cooperation—not as an aspiration but as an operational necessity.

Yasmine Abdillahi is a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.

The Africa Center works to promote dynamic geopolitical partnerships with African states and to redirect US and European policy priorities toward strengthening security and bolstering economic growth and prosperity on the continent. Learn more

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