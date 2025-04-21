Fast payments in action: Emerging lessons from Brazil and India

As the rise of instant payment systems transforms the global financial sector, more governments are considering launching their own central bank-led immediate payment systems. Pix and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Brazil and India’s respective instant payment systems, provide two key lessons for governments interested in implementing new fast or immediate payment systems.

First, the significant effect that government-led instant payment systems can have on citizens and the financial market transforms financial inclusion and market structures. Second, decisions made during the early stages of the process, such as system pricing and ownership structure, shape the power dynamics between local and international players, as well as incumbent and new entrants.

These lessons are shaping an emerging framework governments can use to evaluate their need for central bank-led immediate payment systems, their potential structure, organizational features, and trade-offs involved in implementing a similar approach. The framework is composed of a three-step approach, including prerequisite weighting (i.e., “do we need this system”), the preparations needed to hit the ground running, and the process of setting up new immediate payment systems.

Pix and UPI: Initial development to growing pains

But first, it’s important to understand how immediate payment systems have developed into what they are today.

Over the last decade, India and Brazil launched their instant payment systems, UPI and Pix, on a national scale, reshaping their payment landscapes. With 350 million UPI users and 140 million Pix users, about 25 percent of India’s population and approximately 65 percent of Brazil’s population use the systems. One of every eleven adults in the world uses either Pix or UPI to send or receive immediate payments.

Brazil’s immediate payments policy is a payments-first approach. The Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) owns Pix and pushes it to cooperate with domestic private market players, focusing mainly on immediate payments and adjacent products. The system was launched in 2020 after a two-year ideation and development period.

Pix is the most quickly adopted immediate payment system in the world. As of the second quarter in 2024, it had reached 15.4 billion quarterly transactions. Its growth was fueled by a high degree of cooperation with the local financial ecosystem, as well as the fact that institutions with over 500,000 transacting accounts were required to participate, creating a network effect.

India developed UPI as a part of its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) program and implemented it as a part of a broad tech stack. Its approach to both DPI and UPI has long been for the state to develop the basic infrastructure, including a digital identity pillar, data exchange pillar, and payments pillar, allowing private sector innovation on top of the existing system.

UPI was developed under the National Payments Corporation of India, which is independent of India’s central bank and owned by various private banks. It became India’s most popular digital payment method, processing over 75 percent of the nation’s retail digital payments.

However, UPI’s growth was initially slow. It only reached 10 million monthly transactions in 2017 and took about three years to reach 1 billion monthly transactions. The growth was later expedited due to India’s demonetization, which started in 2016, the COVID-19 transition away from cash, and internationally backed payment providers entering the market.

Both Pix and UPI have significantly increased financial inclusion, supported growth in the fintech sector, and become the payment standards in their respective countries. However, their impact has not been entirely positive. Their use has also increased fraud and reshaped the power balance between different players in their markets.

Winners and losers: Market impacts in Brazil and India

Both systems transformed their respective markets, benefitting some players and reducing the market power of others.

The table below provides a snapshot of the market dynamics, highlighting each of the key players, their initial power and interest mapping (green for high, yellow for medium, and red for low) and the power shifts in the market caused by Pix. Power shifts are categorized into market share and decision-making power—red with a downward-facing arrow indicates a decrease, green with an upward-facing arrow signifies an increase, and yellow represents retained power or a mixed trend.

In Brazil, Pix has transformed the financial sector by benefiting new domestic players while challenging incumbents and credit card schemes.

Brazilian neobanks and fintech startups have grown significantly by leveraging Pix’s cost model to attract new customers. They take advantage of the optional fee structure for its value offer, including no fees for consumers and bearing the mandatory fees for businesses. Eliminated transaction fees and immediate payments increased consumer trust. It made digital payments more accessible, particularly for the previously unbanked population. Small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs have also gained access to low-cost, instant transactions, fostering financial inclusion and reducing reliance on cash. This, in turn, drove an increase in such banks’ target addressable market (i.e., relevant customer base).

However, traditional banks and credit card networks have been disrupted. Before Pix, Brazilian banks charged significant fees for interbank transfers, but Pix’s free and instant model eroded this revenue stream. As a result of Pix’s launch, traditional banks’ revenue from payments decreased by 8 percent between 2020 and 2021.

Credit card companies are seriously threatened by Pix. In 2022, BCB’s governor predicted that Pix would make credit cards obsolete. However, transaction data tells a more complicated story. With Pix introducing new consumers into the market, banks are leveraging “maturing cohorts” of consumers to offer them credit cards. Before Pix, credit card payment volumes were at a 12.7 percent annual CAGR (compound annual growth rate) between 2018 and 2020. After the launch of Pix, CAGR almost tripled, reaching 31.7 percent between 2020 and 2022.

UPI’s rapid adoption in India similarly transformed the power balance in the market and benefitted payment technology providers.

Large-scale third-party application providers (TPAPs), particularly Google Pay and PhonePe, dominate the UPI transaction space, accounting together for over 80 percent of UPI transactions. These players leveraged UPI’s no-cost model to gain significant user adoption. Consumers and merchants have also benefited from seamless, real-time payments without additional fees.

However, traditional banks struggle with UPI’s zero-fee structure, as it increases transaction volumes and associated costs without direct revenue gains. Some banks have pushed for the introduction of transaction fees to compensate for operational costs. For that reason, in 2022 RBI introduced subsidies for small transactions to banks, which they can share with TPAPs. In 2024, these accounted for 10 percent of PhonePe’s annual revenue. Credit card companies have also faced increasing competition. However, similar to Brazil, credit card usage volume has actually increased following UPI’s scaling. From a declining CAGR of 7.3 percent between 2018 and 2020 in payment volume, after UPI scaled, credit card growth reached a 24.2 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2022.

Big tech vs. local tech: Divergent approaches

A key distinction between Pix and UPI is their approach to global technology firms (“big tech”) and multinationals generally.

BCB has actively blocked big tech from entering the market, emphasizing the need for domestic control over digital payments. This approach is part of a general policy to strengthen the domestic ecosystem over incorporating multinational players. In 2020, for example, BCB suspended WhatsApp’s Brazilian immediate payments offering launch. It cited regulatory concerns and the potential risk to financial stability, launching Pix later that year. This strategy has helped the local fintech ecosystem and brought domestic players, mainly neobanks, to the front of the stage.

In contrast, India’s approach has allowed big techs and multinational players to participate in the UPI ecosystem and often relied on them for last mile delivery, and consumer onboarding, driving its scaleup. Google Pay and PhonePe, respectively backed by Alphabet and Walmart, quickly dominated.They could offer payments as a loss leader (i.e., sell at a loss to attract customers to other, profitable products) while benefiting from other products over time.

While doing so accelerated lagging adoption rates, it has also led to concerns about data privacy and market concentration.

The Indian government has since explored regulatory measures, such as imposing a 30 percent market share cap on individual TPAPs, though enforcement has been repeatedly delayed. Another claim voiced by government officials in the debate is that, given UPI’s universal nature, providers are interchangeable, thus eliminating anti-competitive claims.

This divergence in strategies and outcomes reflects the broader debate about whether emerging economies should embrace or limit big tech’s role in financial infrastructure.

Stages of implementation

Based on Brazil and India’s experiences, a three-stage framework emerges for countries considering immediate payment systems adoption.

The first stage of weighting prerequisites involves assessing the need for a state-led payments system based on three factors: the existence of alternatives (e.g., a strong credit card presence), expected change (primarily driven by the level of financial inclusion, development costs, and the size of the economy), and state capacity. As a result, countries with low banking penetration and high reliance on cash are more likely to benefit from such systems.

The second stage involves getting ready to hit the ground running, focusing on implementation and scaling. Understanding the existing market conditions and the shifts anticipated from the introduction of the system is crucial. Additionally, selecting an appropriate governance model—whether a central bank-led approach like Pix, a consortium-led model like UPI, or a provider model—plays a vital role in determining long-term implications. Lastly, the fee structure will also influence both adoption and market entry and should be actively established at this stage.

The final stage involves setting up a long-term process by establishing cooperation mechanisms and managing externalities. Policymakers must implement regulatory adjustments based on market responses to address issues such as monopolization and consumer protection against fraud. They should also explore engagement mechanisms for local players through forums and bilateral consultation schemes, focusing on gaining knowledge and legitimacy as well as efficiency considerations.

While many regions worldwide consider the future of payments, this framework can serve as an initial point of assessment. There is no perfect “one size fits all” solution. However, states’ varied ability to execute and enforce participation, the size of their economies, and the preexisting market structures significantly influence decisions concerning the “what” and the “how” of launching immediate payment systems.

Pix and UPI offer several additional insights into how state-led payment systems can reshape economies.

While Brazil focused on domestic financial players and regulatory control, India leveraged global technology firms for swift adoption. Consequently, Brazil fostered the expansion of its local fintech ecosystem, while India established an environment with significant multinational involvement.

In both cases, incentives for private market players aligned to support the growth of credit card provision as a subsequent step after initially introducing consumers to the financial system through Pix and UPI. While there is room for discussion about the implications of this step, it is a definitively critical point to consider when launching such systems and weighing their outcomes.

Lastly, the key lesson from these models lies in the decisions made by policymakers to initiate transformative processes. Both models illustrate the potential of such systems to enhance financial inclusion, disrupt traditional banking, and reshape economies, thereby aiding in their advancement. These lessons from UPI and PIX can be narrowly applied to public sector entities looking to create state-led systems, however, it is important to consider that market structure transformation might not be the ideal solution for every economy, especially more advanced economies which have a larger share of private sector players. Ultimately within a jurisdiction, policymakers bear the ultimate responsibility of acting to launch immediate payment systems.

