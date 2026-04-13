Inside the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings as leaders grapple with war and supply shocks

“Even in the best case, there will be no neat and clean return to the status quo ante,” said International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at a curtain-raiser event for the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

As finance ministers and central bank governors gather in Washington, DC, they must contend with an unprecedented global energy shock caused by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As Georgieva emphasized, the impacts of the conflict will persist far into the future regardless of the outcome of the uneasy cease-fire and efforts to reopen the strait for global shipping.

We sent our experts to IMF and World Bank headquarters to gather insights into how the international financial institutions are navigating this uncertain moment for the global economy.

THE LATEST

What to watch as the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings get underway

A blockade of the global economy

Ajay Banga on responding to this economic crisis: ‘Focus on policies’ that ‘create jobs’

No IMF and World Bank spring meetings without a global crisis

In the Iran crisis, the IMF’s voice is urgently needed

Watch all our conversations with central bank governors, finance ministers, and experts

APRIL 13 | 10:39 AM ET

What to watch as the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings get underway

Nicole Goldin

This year’s Spring Meetings feel like a stress test for equitable development and multilateralism. Global growth remains fragile, geopolitical fractures are hardening into structural features and development finance is under pressure to deliver—fast.

Beyond the headlines and high-level communiqués, five signals are worth watching closely. Each offers a clear read on how the development sector is adapting to constraints, recalibrating its priorities and redefining what effective multilateral cooperation looks like in a more fragmented and fiscally constrained global landscape.

From declarations to delivery on debt and development finance

An important question in Washington this year is whether long‑running conversations on development finance will finally turn into tangible alignment. Watch for real movement linking the post-Sevilla UN Financing for Development agenda with concrete reforms inside the Bretton Woods institutions. Signals will matter more than speeches: credible steps on debt restructuring speed and predictability, instruments for private capital mobilization, and enhanced coordination between Washington and New York on how sovereign debt, climate finance, and multilateral development bank balance sheets interact.

The expected launch of the Borrowers’ Platform—as called for in the Seville Commitment—is particularly notable. Its launch would suggest a shift from ad hoc debate toward a stronger, more informed collective voice among debtor countries, and a recognition that the current debt architecture is not fit for a world of overlapping shocks. The test across these developments is whether there is political will for implementation, beyond another roadmap.

Conflict moves from background risk to policy priority

At its highest levels since the end of World War II, conflict is no longer a tail risk; it is shaping the baseline. New IMF analysis released alongside the Spring Meetings makes this explicit. For conflict-affected economies, the macroeconomic costs are both immediate and persistent: output falls by about 3 percent at the onset of conflict and reaches cumulative losses of roughly 7 percent within five years, with economic scars still evident a decade later. These losses are larger and longer‑lasting than those associated with financial crises or severe natural disasters. Expect discussions to move beyond humanitarian framing toward harder trade‑offs: how conflict reshapes development prioritization, how defense spending crowds out social investment, and how instability undermines long‑term productivity.

Attention will also focus on how the conflict in Iran—and resulting oil shock—is already affecting economies and outlooks in lower-income countries, and whether conflict becomes embedded in macroeconomic surveillance and lending frameworks rather than treated as exogenous. If it does, that has implications for conditionality, for fragile‑state engagement and financing, and for how growth projections are constructed going forward. It could also impact the orientation and design of jobs initiatives and governance strategies.

This is an excerpt from an article originally published by the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research. Read the full article here.

APRIL 12 | 8:30 PM ET

A blockade of the global economy

Josh Lipsky

The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are arriving tonight in Washington with more anxiety than at any point since the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s remarkable, considering that just a year ago they were confronting US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs and a massive reordering of the global trading system.

But the data is clear: the current energy crisis stemming from the Iran war and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is causing a major hit to global growth. No matter what happens with the new blockade, the IMF is forecasting long-lasting scars in the global economy. That’s because shipping insurance will remain high, supply chains will shift, and countries are now pricing in more geopolitical shocks—IMF-speak for armed conflict—in the months ahead.

These meetings weren’t supposed to be about oil and war. They were meant to focus on the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, the alarmingly high level of public debt in the United States and around the world, and the stress in the private credit market that is keeping Wall Street up at night. They were also set to pay tribute to Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell, who will be attending his last IMF-World Bank meetings after eight years of what his colleagues firmly believe is steady leadership amid a wave of challenges.

Now, the agenda has been derailed—and the ministers are meeting under the shadow of a global energy shock that is already affecting hundreds of millions of people. Their actions won’t decide the outcome of the war or when the strait fully reopens, but they can help mitigate the fallout. The decisions the ministers make about which resources go where, and which countries get emergency money first, will all have a tangible impact on people’s lives in the weeks ahead. And if they rise to meet the moment with action, they will be doing exactly what they are supposed to do: acting as guardians of stability in the global economy.

APRIL 7 | 12:30 PM ET

Ajay Banga on responding to this economic crisis: ‘Focus on policies’ that ‘create jobs’

Katherine Golden

Expect “some degree of high inflation and some degree of lower growth” due to the Iran war, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga warned at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

Banga spoke before the announcement of a two-week cease-fire in the conflict, in a curtain-raiser conversation ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings. He told the packed audience at Atlantic Council studios that inflation could notch 0.9 percent higher and growth could fall 0.4 percent lower as a result of the Iran war and its impact on shipping and energy.

Banga said that he expects a lot of conversation at the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings to focus on how the Bretton Woods institutions can “help countries mitigate the impact.” He pointed to the World Bank’s Crisis Response Windows, which he explained allow countries to access up to 10 percent of the undisbursed value of their International Development Association projects.

Banga warned that “emerging markets are more stressed” by the economic effects of the Iran war, because “they already start from a more complicated fiscal and debt situation.”

He cautioned countries to “be careful” in responding to the economic crisis, to ensure that “you don’t end up using that moment to increase your fiscal challenges,” for example, by implementing “subsidies you could not afford.” That could “put your country into an even bigger problem downstream,” he said.

“A lot of the countries who are impacted by” the economic effects of the war in Iran “don’t control the conflict, but they can control other things,” Banga said. His recommendation: These countries should “focus on policies and reform that they can undertake,” primarily in order to “create jobs.”

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APRIL 2 | 5:24 PM ET

No IMF and World Bank spring meetings without a global crisis

Hung Tran

Once again, the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group—scheduled for April 13 through 18—will take place against the backdrop of a global economic and financial crisis. Triggered by the Iran war and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, global supply chains have been severely disrupted, threatening not only global energy markets but also the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom, which has played a central role in driving global economic growth.

For the Bretton Woods institutions, the supply-side nature of the crisis poses a difficult challenge. Beyond preparing to provide financial support to member countries hit hardest by the Iran war, it remains unclear what policies they can recommend to key member states to manage the fallout. There is a risk that the IMF will produce rigorous analyses and conceptually sound policy recommendations—yet may still fall short of fully addressing the crisis at hand.

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MARCH 20 | 3:34 PM ET

In the Iran crisis, the IMF’s voice is urgently needed

Three weeks into the most significant disruption to global energy markets since the 1973 oil embargo, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—the institution created to safeguard the stability of the international monetary system—has yet to provide a clear, comprehensive view of the economic fallout.

Policymakers around the world, market participants, and the general public would all benefit from the IMF’s insights into the unfolding Iran crisis and the consequences of Tehran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. After all, the institution has unmatched access to financial markets, central banks, and finance ministries around the world.

So far, however, the Fund has issued only a few statements. On March 3, it said that it was “closely monitoring developments,” and Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva—speaking during a trip to Asia—urged countries to “think about the unthinkable and get ready for it.” Yesterday, an IMF spokesperson provided estimates for the impact of oil prices should they remain elevated for a year and raised concerns about economically vulnerable countries.

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Further reading

Related Experts: Martin Mühleisen, Hung Tran, Katherine Golden, and Josh Lipsky

Image: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers a speech ahead of the IMF/World Bank's spring meetings in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2026. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)