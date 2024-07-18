The Bretton Woods institutions need revitalizing. Luckily, they are no strangers to reform.

The Bretton Woods Institutions (BWIs), namely the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), are eighty years old.

Since their inception in July 1944, they have played central roles in global finance and built the world’s economic architecture as the norm-setters, knowledge-producers, convenors, and actors in the international development and finance landscape.

In 2024, the BWIs are facing multi-faceted existential challenges, posing serious risks for their relevance and effectiveness. The rapidly changing nature of the global economy, commerce, and finance and the increasing challenges triggered by the emergence of new players, technologies, and crises –especially in the past two decades– are forcing these institutions to take a renewed look at their governance structure and mandates. This is not the first time they have had to do so.

A reformed Bretton Woods system already emerged nearly five decades ago in 1976 through the Jamaica Accords. In 1971 the Nixon administration created a shock when it cancelled the direct convertibility of the US dollar to gold and rendered the old Bretton Woods system inoperative as currency exchange rates became more volatile. The new rules stabilized the international monetary system by permitting floating exchange rates and formally abolishing the gold standard, which the United States was already no longer underpinning.

This time, meaningful reform for the BWIs will require a genuine acknowledgment of the following developments in the global political economy:

Acknowledging the gravity of the risks facing effectiveness and relevance of BWIs, our Bretton Woods 2.0 Project has conducted in-depth policy research on the rising challenges facing BWIs’ governance and operations and has put forth feasible policy recommendations for their consideration in their reform journey. Substantive reforms are never easy, especially for multilateral organizations with such long and complex histories and intractable geopolitical rifts between their members. Difficult decisions, especially regarding the governance and leadership structure of these institutions, must be made, however. As Axel van Trotsenburg, senior managing director at the WBG recently acknowledged, for the IMF and WBG to remain true to their mandates and still relevant at their one hundredth anniversary in twenty years, they must embark on reforms that heed the issues highlighted above.

Amin Mohseni-Cheraghlou is a macroeconomist with the GeoEconomics Center and leads the Atlantic Council’s Bretton Woods 2.0 Project. He is also a senior lecturer of economics at American University in Washington DC. Follow him on X at @AMohseniC.