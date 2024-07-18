The Bretton Woods institutions need revitalizing. Luckily, they are no strangers to reform.

The Bretton Woods Institutions (BWIs), namely the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), are eighty years old.
Since their inception in July 1944, they have played central roles in global finance and built the world’s economic architecture as the norm-setters, knowledge-producers, convenors, and actors in the international development and finance landscape.
In 2024, the BWIs are facing multi-faceted existential challenges, posing serious risks for their relevance and effectiveness. The rapidly changing nature of the global economy, commerce, and finance and the increasing challenges triggered by the emergence of new players, technologies, and crises –especially in the past two decades– are forcing these institutions to take a renewed look at their governance structure and mandates. This is not the first time they have had to do so.
A reformed Bretton Woods system already emerged nearly five decades ago in 1976 through the Jamaica Accords. In 1971 the Nixon administration created a shock when it cancelled the direct convertibility of the US dollar to gold and rendered the old Bretton Woods system inoperative as currency exchange rates became more volatile. The new rules stabilized the international monetary system by permitting floating exchange rates and formally abolishing the gold standard, which the United States was already no longer underpinning.
This time, meaningful reform for the BWIs will require a genuine acknowledgment of the following developments in the global political economy:
- Economies that are not part of the high-income club are playing an increasingly large role in global trade and finance. However, the BWIs’ voting, leadership, and governance structures do not reflect this shift in the global economy and the IMF and WBG remain US-, Group of Seven(G7)-, and EU-centric institutions. Together, the EU and the United States still maintain about 40 percent of votes in the World Bank and the IMF even as their relative prominence in the global economy has eroded.
- The global economy is facing a growing number of challenges that have stretched the resources of BWIs and tested their effectiveness in bringing together the right stakeholders. One can point to unsustainable levels of sovereign debt, weather-related extreme events, increasing risk of pandemics, and aging populations as only some of these multifaceted challenges. Moreover, tariffs, subsidies, currency wars, protectionism, industrial policies, sanctions, geoeconomic fragmentation, and decoupling have become commonplace hurdles to globalized trade. The emergence of heightened geopolitical tensions between some of the world’s largest economies has undermined global financial stability and has also introduced significant difficulties for the BWIs to adhere effectively to their mandates of effective global governance, shared prosperity, and international monetary cooperation. This is eroding gains made through globalization in the past few decades.
- The emergence of state-led development finance institutions and the growing number and influence of regional multilateral development banks and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds have drastically altered the global landscape of development finance, calling for a more active collaboration between BWIs and the following parallel institutions:
- Nearly 160 countries are signatories to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and/or the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.
- More than forty multilateral development banks and financial institutions –such as the Asian Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank– are active in the global development finance landscape.
- More than fifty national development banks such as Qatar Development Bank, Korea Development Bank, and Development Bank of Nigeria are offering a wide range of financing products to international public and private entities.
- More than 130 sovereign wealth funds boast around $12 trillion assets globally.
- Public and private pension funds have over $24 trillion and $42 trillion global assets, respectively.
- Several multinational corporations (MNCs) command economic and technological might larger than many countries and are increasingly shaping the future of global economy through innovation and by influencing policy debates. MNCs are estimated to account for nearly one-third of global gross domestic product (GDP) and a quarter of global employment, and the revenue of Walmart alone was larger than the GDP of more than 170 countries in 2023. Environmental, social, and governance standards have been put in place to create a framework where MNC activities are not detrimental to environmental and social objectives but are based on best governance practices. However, the BWIs have played too minor a role and influence in these conversations.
- The emergence of digital currencies and assets and the increasing role of technology (artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fintech) in economic and monetary policy offers challenges and opportunities for the efficiency and stability of the global economy. Alternative finance championed by non-state actors has moved faster than international and domestic supervisory and regulatory bodies, including the BWIs, which have not kept up with the rapid pace of change. For example, the IMF in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements could play a significant role in coordinating the global efforts in standard-setting for Central Bank Digital Currencies and new cross-border payment systems.
- New debates and policies are altering global economic, monetary, and trade policies. Modern monetary theory, Universal basic income, quantitative easing and tightening, modern central banking, global minimum taxation, fair trade, and human rights considerations in global supply chains are some of the issues BWIs need to be more proactive about.
Acknowledging the gravity of the risks facing effectiveness and relevance of BWIs, our Bretton Woods 2.0 Project has conducted in-depth policy research on the rising challenges facing BWIs’ governance and operations and has put forth feasible policy recommendations for their consideration in their reform journey. Substantive reforms are never easy, especially for multilateral organizations with such long and complex histories and intractable geopolitical rifts between their members. Difficult decisions, especially regarding the governance and leadership structure of these institutions, must be made, however. As Axel van Trotsenburg, senior managing director at the WBG recently acknowledged, for the IMF and WBG to remain true to their mandates and still relevant at their one hundredth anniversary in twenty years, they must embark on reforms that heed the issues highlighted above.
Amin Mohseni-Cheraghlou is a macroeconomist with the GeoEconomics Center and leads the Atlantic Council’s Bretton Woods 2.0 Project. He is also a senior lecturer of economics at American University in Washington DC. Follow him on X at @AMohseniC.